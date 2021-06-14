GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Short Interest Up 90.9% in May

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 667,500 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 349,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 23.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. GX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

