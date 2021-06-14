GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE GOTU opened at $14.66 on Friday. GSX Techedu has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

