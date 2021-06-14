Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 4%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.46. 4,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.
GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
