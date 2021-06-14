Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 4%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.46 and last traded at $44.46. 4,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

GRPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

