Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

GBLBY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

