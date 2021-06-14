Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after acquiring an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.11 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 244,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,990. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

