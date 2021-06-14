Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.33 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.57. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

