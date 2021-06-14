Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

