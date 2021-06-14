Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,098,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the first quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,827,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 124,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.09.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

