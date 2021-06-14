Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,351,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $284.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

