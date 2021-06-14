Grimes & Company Inc. Has $481,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total transaction of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,347,809. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,028.96 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.29 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,149.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.