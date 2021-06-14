Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,298,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Griffon worth $198,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Griffon by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

