Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 3,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $924.19 million, a P/E ratio of 186.44 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 126,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,939,443.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,268. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

