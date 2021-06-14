GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,052,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 1,905,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,588,643. GreenGro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
