Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.86

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $2,473,600. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

