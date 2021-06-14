GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Monday. GREE has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Get GREE alerts:

About GREE

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.