Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.89.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.67. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$64.98 and a 1 year high of C$82.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

