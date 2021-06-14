Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $79,550.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

