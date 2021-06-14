Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 392,850 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,850 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Boyd Gaming worth $122,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.33. 10,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,013. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

