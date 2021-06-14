Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,312 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $128,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,364,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,263. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

