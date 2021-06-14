Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $114.30 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $114,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.14. 3,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

