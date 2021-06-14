Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $104.41 Million Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $104,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 101.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $182.66.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

