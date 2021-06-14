Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 305.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,626,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $118,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

EQH stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,547. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

