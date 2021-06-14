GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0515

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $493,084.39 and approximately $46.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000071 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.