Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Short Interest Update

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the May 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Trac Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. 760,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,038. Global Trac Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities.

