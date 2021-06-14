Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,382 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $14,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of PUCK opened at $9.64 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,446,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

