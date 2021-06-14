Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genfit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genfit in the third quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genfit by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genfit by 399.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 251,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genfit in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,385. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

