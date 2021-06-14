Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $194.41 million and $11.66 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00784620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.40 or 0.07892523 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 193,105,605 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

