Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Cap of $81.70 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Gas has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $81.70 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.07 or 0.00019888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00159793 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00183052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.57 or 0.01032026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.28 or 0.99890927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

