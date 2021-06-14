Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 398,070 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,021,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,070 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 10.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned 0.35% of Nestlé worth $1,117,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $43,758,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.66. The stock had a trading volume of 322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $364.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

