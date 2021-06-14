Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 35,128 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,128 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,851,000 after buying an additional 163,684 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 92,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 934,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NYSE:V traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.43. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

