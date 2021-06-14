Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 101 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

COST traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $380.68. 5,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The company has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

