Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Acquires £39,600 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) insider Mark Blandford acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65).

Shares of LON GMR opened at GBX 37.83 ($0.49) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. Gaming Realms plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.85 ($0.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.84.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

