Gameswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.40 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $96,299.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00061698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.00804245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.79 or 0.08012383 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

