Game.com Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Game.com has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $508,227.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

