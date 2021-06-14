Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.31. 246,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,912. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

