FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

