Frontier Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.60 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Frontier has a market cap of $38.60 million and $67.56 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00022540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.26 or 0.00792659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00043270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.12 or 0.08030535 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,243,750 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.