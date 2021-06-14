frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.43% of frontdoor worth $19,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in frontdoor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in frontdoor by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

