Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 185,585 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185,585 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group accounts for approximately 7.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 4.40% of The Container Store Group worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after buying an additional 832,263 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth about $24,748,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Container Store Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $13.85 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.