Front Street Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,491 shares during the period. Terex accounts for 2.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 307.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth $661,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Terex by 44.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Terex by 14.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 478,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

