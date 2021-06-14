Front Street Capital Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in L Brands by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $67.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

