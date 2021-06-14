Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.