Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of WesBanco worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

