Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 309,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $106,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,478,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

