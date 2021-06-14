Foundry Partners LLC Invests $7.31 Million in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 756,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of AXL stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.56. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.