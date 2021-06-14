Foundry Partners LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,735 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

