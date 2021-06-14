Foundry Partners LLC Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 81,409 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Wolverine World Wide worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW opened at $37.42 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.