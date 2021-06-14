Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 16,850 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Peoples Bancorp worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $617.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

