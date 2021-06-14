Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.64

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.64 and last traded at $229.13, with a volume of 1077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,136,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

