Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 114,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,272. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.